The Bachelorette episode 7 video: Jenn meets Jonathon’s family

In just a matter of hours you will be seeing The Bachelorette episode 7 arrive on ABC — so what can we do to set the stage further?

Well, luckily the folks at the network have released a new sneak peek for what lies ahead, and this one may be especially valuable to everyone who is a Jonathon fan. On the surface, you can argue that he is an underdog — after all, he’s had less screen time than some of the other people on the season so far. However, the latest preview does paint him as a likable guy with a family in San Diego who absolutely wants the best for him.

If you head over to the link here, you can see more of what we are talking about as Jenn Tran says hello to many of the people in his life — including a sibling who gets a little emotional. Obviously, these are people who want to be happy for Jonathon; however, at the same time they may also have some understandable concerns. Why wouldn’t they? You know that your loved one only has a one-in-four chance of getting the final rose, and those aren’t great odds. You also know there’s a good chance they get their heart broken on TV for the entire country to see.

The role of family on these hometown dates is to be hopeful, but also not see things through the same exact rose-colored glasses. They can have a little bit more of a rational view of things, which we do tend to think is helpful the vast majority of the time. Of course, every now and then a family member gets too skeptical and the date becomes a disaster (think back to Desiree), but that is few and far between with this show.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

