Fallout season 2 spoilers: Show EP on writing process

If you have been reading some of the assorted interviews leading up to Fallout season 2, one thing feels pretty darn clear — the goal here is to get it out to you as soon as humanly possible. However, there are still some qualifiers out there. This is a show that takes a considerably long time to make and beyond that, there are a ton of special effects.

Personally, we are still anticipating that we’re going to be waiting until early 2026 to see it, but isn’t it nice to know that there is a lot of prep work being done already?

In a new Emmy-related chat with The Hollywood Reporter, co-showrunner Graham Wagner detailed at least some of what the current process is behind the scenes:

We’re writing and we’re going as fast as we can while still hanging on to the quality. The real tension of season two is you want to turn it out as quickly as possible without sacrificing anything in the process. It’s been a much easier task writing this season, because we have a show to look to. We were still figuring out the tone of the show, right down to the sound mix, during season one. The work we did in season one is going to speed up season two.

There are certainly a lot of digital assets and things that can be picked up and used again, and that should help a part of the process here. However, at the same time there are some other significant challenges. Remember that the producers have new creatures to render (there may be deathclaws!), as well as New Vegas to formulate for a TV format. It’s also been some time in the show’s timeline since the events of Fallout: New Vegas, so it may also look a little different there.

