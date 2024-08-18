Saturday Night Live: Bowen Yang prepares for season 50

At some point this fall Saturday Night Live season 50 is going to be here, and this one is more notable than most. It marks a half-century of the show on the air! It is special stuff, and it would not be where it is were it not for some special people.

We know that everyone always has an opinion about which cast is the best cast, but it at least feels like this current group has settled into a nice rhythm. The end of Kate McKinnon – Cecily Strong era took some adjustment, but there are a few clear stars at this point — with Bowen Yang among them. There’s a reason why he has gotten Emmy nominations for a wide array of characters! He is entering his sixth season as a cast member after originally joining as a writer, and it does not feel like he is that eager to leave.

In a new piece at The Hollywood Reporter, Yang discusses working on this show in the midst of other projects — ones that for some people, could be pretty hard to juggle:

“SNL ends up being this home base … I’m not too rattled by the different hats I put on because each hat feels very well-worn at this point. And I probably wouldn’t have this comfort had it not been for working at SNL.”

Of course, sentiments can always change over time, but one thing we’ve seen over the past 5-10 years with Saturday Night Live is that a lot of cast members are more eager to stay a while. With the state of comedy in film being so unpredictable, this show is where you often have a better guarantee of long-term success. Also, it’s a great platform for a wide array of other things!

Now, let’s just hope that all of season 50 feels as celebratory as we think it should be.

