Saturday Night Live: Maya Rudolph on Kamala Harris return

There are not a lot of things known at the moment when it comes to season 50 of Saturday Night Live — there is no premiere host as of yet! Not only that, but it has yet to be confirmed if we are going to see any new cast members.

With all of this being said, we at least know one thing is clear: You are going to have an opportunity to see Maya Rudolph back as Kamala Harris. She’s agree to return through at least the entirety of the Presidential campaign season as the current VP, and we imagine that there are going to be a LOT of fun moments that go along with it.

Of course, Rudolph realized almost immediately that there was going to be a lot of enthusiasm around the idea of her returning. Speaking about the buzz surrounding a comeback to Variety, the Loot star noted that she got a reaction almost immediately:

“It was wild! … On top of the excitement I felt, I received so many GIFs that had me laughing: LeBron [James] waiting to get in the game, Roman Roy watching his emails pour in… my phone hasn’t stopped blowing up.”

So while SNL may have Harris on board and still has James Austin Johnson to play Donald Trump, there are some questions that remain. Take, for example, who they are going to get to play Vice Presidential candidates JD Vance and Tim Walz. They could, for the sake of longevity, try to cast current cast members in the part. However, they may opt to go a different route and bring in actors who are big names for the sake of ratings. It is a tricky balancing act in that you want to make stars out of your cast. However, at the same time it is also important you generate some big ratings.

Related – Why is Steve Martin not appearing as Tim Walz on Saturday Night Live?

What are you hoping to see in general moving into Saturday Night Live season 50?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







