Dancing with the Stars 33 promo puts hosts front and center

In just around a month’s time, Dancing with the Stars season 33 is going to arrive. Are you ready to re-enter the ballroom?

We’ve said this a number of times over the years, but this competition is hopefully going to be one of the most fun experiences that is out there on TV this fall. We do like that there’s a real push for continuity in this era. Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Derek Hough are poised to return as judges. Meanwhile, both Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough are going back as hosts.

If you head over here, you can see a new Dancing with the Stars promo that really puts the emphasis on Alfonso and Julianne, and 100% we do not mind this at all. For the first time really in the entire history of the show, we have two hosts who can both dance at a high level. Obviously, Julianne is a former pro, and it helps that she is paired here with a former winner who also was known for a certain dance back in the day. The two did a fun little routine last season, as well! It just helps to create a party vibe for the show, and that is something that only aids in the escapism.

Now, the next order of business here falls on ABC to announce a cast who will bring a lot of notoriety and fun to the ballroom. Fingers crossed they steer clear of politics and other controversial fields, and really just focus on people we all actually will want to follow and enjoy. This is a part of what can make the show stand out in this present era; there is a good reason why Tom Bergeron was so against political figures being cast during his time on the show. Hopefully, producers have learned their lessons.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

