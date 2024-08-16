Dancing with the Stars 33: Host wants Jason Kelce cast

We know that this is hardly going to be a surprise, but there is demand for Jason Kelce to be a part of Dancing with the Stars season 33!

If you have paid attention over the past few weeks, then you will know that the retired NFL lineman has been the subject of rumors and wishlists for a while. Whether or not he is actually able to appear is a different story, given that he also has a Monday Night Football gig. While the ballroom competition is going to be on Tuesdays this year, there may be a travel component to all of this that has to be considered. He could opt to do it later and yet, this could be the year that he is most in contention!

If nothing else, we know that there is one person who clearly is interested in the idea of Jason coming on board — co-host Julianne Hough. Speaking in a new interview with Good Morning America, here is some of what she had to say on the subject:

“I don’t know if there are rumblings about this, but … one of the Kelce brothers would be amazing. I mean, Jason’s not playing, right?”

Hough also did confirm in the interview that she finds out the cast around the same time as everyone else, so don’t just assume that she is going to be aware of anything months ahead of viewers at home.

More so than any individual person, we really are just hoping for a super-fun season that is going to give us a ton of opportunities to see contestants go on real journeys. There is something fun about people actually getting a chance to discover something new about themselves.

Related – Be sure to get some more updates on Dancing with the Stars right now, including the judges’ confirmed return

Who do you actually want to see moving into Dancing with the Stars season 33?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







