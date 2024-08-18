Reacher season 3 premiere date: What does Amazon know?

Given that filming for Reacher season 3 wrapped up a little bit earlier this year, it feels like the perfect chance to wonder the following: What does Prime Video know about a premiere date at this point? Have they decided on anything at present?

Well, the first thing that we should go ahead and note here is that the streaming service via Amazon has confirmed all ready that new episodes are not coming until 2025, and we have a hard time thinking that they are going to change their minds on this. Of course, a part of this is because it is hard to imagine these episodes being ready before then when you consider how much time it takes to get them prepared to TV. There is a long process in which they all have to be edited and put together properly, and that is not something that you can necessarily do overnight!

Now, even though it may be hard to 100% estimate the exact date the episodes will be ready to go or the time in which they will actually premiere, we do think that Amazon has a few dates circled on their calendar already. After all, a big part of their programming plan has to be done several months in advance to ensure that they have constant hits scattered throughout the year. Just within the first several months of 2025, there is a good chance that we’ll see Reacher, The Wheel of Time, and Gen V in some order, and that is in addition to some other surprises.

With all of this said…

Even though Prime Video may have a sense of when season 3 is going to arrive, the cast and crew aren’t necessarily going to be in the know. Their job is just to ensure the episodes are ready to go; from there, it becomes the priority of the corporate powers-that-be.

