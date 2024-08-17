The Boys season 5 spoilers: A lot of death ahead?

We do not necessarily think that this is going to be some huge shock, but a ton of people are going to die on The Boys season 5. The end of Victoria Neuman, in some ways, may just be a precursor to everything else coming up.

The reason this is hardly surprising is quite simple: If you are a television writer, you love working with your cast. You don’t want to take people off the board if you think you are going to enjoy working with them for some time moving forward! It also probably helps The Boys in particular that a lot of people are pretty darn hard to kill; as a matter of fact, we imagine that trying to find a way to take out Homelander will be front and center for a lot of what lies ahead as the Vought leader works to establish his own new-world order.

Speaking to Total Film, showrunner Eric Kripke discusses further the sort of creative flexibility that is now available for everyone, something that was totally not there in the past:

“There’s no guarantee of who’s gonna survive because we don’t have to keep them for another season, so you can have really shocking, big things happen all the time … And so, as the writers, as we’re starting to cook it up, we’re really enjoying that.”

While we do tend to think that a lot of people are going to die before the end, we do hope for good things for at least most of the Boys already. Can we see Annie and Hughie have a happy future down the road? What about Frenchie and Kimiko? We are not ruling out any of that.

