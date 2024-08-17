The Night Agent season 2 premiere date: Does Netflix know?

The second season of The Night Agent is one of Netflix’s most-anticipated shows out there, and there is no denying the enthusiasm. However, this hardly means that the show is going to be back at any point in the near future!

For the time being, what we can at least say is this: We tend to think that the streaming service already has either an exact date or a fairly-approximate one as to when they want the action series back. After all, a lot of their recent actions tend to suggest that this is 100% the case!

Want some more evidence? Well, let’s begin here by reminding you that a shareholder call earlier this summer confirmed that The Night Agent is not coming back until next year and while they did not offer specifics, the fact that production is already done signals that they have a good idea already. Our sentiment? You are going to probably see it back before the start of the spring. This gives Netflix a huge hit over the first few months of 2025, and it also makes it so that the break between seasons is not any harder than it already is.

So if they do already have a sense as to when the show is coming back, why not communicate that? Well, getting an exact answer to this is complicated, but the closest thing to an answer we can give is that they still do want to maintain some flexibility. The schedule can always change and beyond just that, they don’t want to have to reveal something and then alter it later.

For the next couple of months, we tend to think that more of the big promotional efforts at Netflix will revolve around Squid Game season 2 and for good reason. After all, the first season was as big of a hit as they’ve ever had.

