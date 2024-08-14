The Night Agent season 2 premiere date: EP offers progress report

When in the world are we going to see The Night Agent season 2 actually premiere over at Netflix? This is a pretty fair question at this point. Once upon a time, it looked like the action drama would be coming this year; however, recent comments by top-level executives have us second-guessing all of that.

So when it comes to where things stand at present, the only thing that we can comment with is simply this: Patience is 100% required. You are going to need a lot of it to eventually see where things land and what the streaming service decides.

For the time being, though, we can at least give you a good update from none other than executive producer Shawn Ryan. Speaking to TVLine, the EP notes that “we have finished editing all 10 episodes and are just working on sound, music and VFX. We’re working hard to have the episodes ready for fans as soon as possible!”

So, what does that mean? Well, it certainly feels like The Night Agent could easily meet an early 2025 launch, but it will be up to Netflix to stick an exact date on the show. Ryan has no real control over that, but we do think there is a real interest to not make viewers wait TOO long. The first season ended up being one of the most successful hits the streamer’s had over the course of the past few years — shouldn’t you try to effectively keep that going at the end of the day?

Beyond season 2…

Let’s just say that more seasons of this show are at this point inevitable. It already feels like this is going to become one of TV’s great franchises with a ton of different spin-offs and/or reveals along the way.

