The Night Agent season 2 premiere date: Why wait until 2025?

Given that Netflix announced earlier today that The Diplomat season 2 is coming at the end of October, it makes sense to wonder about The Night Agent. These two shows were in tandem some of the biggest hits that the streaming service had to offer last year, so why not want them both back within the relatively near future?

Alas, here is the unfortunate news if you have not heard already: Despite indicating in the past that the action drama could be coming this year, Netflix executives confirmed on an earnings call earlier this summer that we are now looking at a launch at some point in 2025. So … why is that? Why are we stuck waiting so long? Let’s just say that there are a couple of reasons for it.

First and foremost, think about what the streaming service already has locked-in at this point for the rest of the year! In addition to The Diplomat, we know that there is more Cobra Kai as well as the second season of Squid Game, which is coming the day after Christmas. All indications are that we will also get the fourth season of Outer Banks at some point. The general sentiment here is that Netflix may think that they have enough programming for now, and they do not need to hurry The Night Agent back.

To go along with all of this, another consideration here may just be that this show did not actually finish filming until a short period of time ago, and that may have raised questions as to whether or not it would be ready in time. Our general feeling at present is that the most important thing with a show like this is patience, especially when you remember that it was such an enormous hit during season 1. Every decision made here will be under the consideration of it matching its previous success.

What do you most want to see moving into The Night Agent season 2, even if we are having to wait a while for it?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







