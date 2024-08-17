Dark Matter season 2 premiere date hopes after renewal

Now that we know that a Dark Matter season 2 is absolutely coming to Apple TV+ down the road, let’s get to another big question: When will it actually premiere? We don’t think it is necessarily too early to start wondering about that in the slightest.

The first thing that you do have to remember here is fairly simple, much as it is with a lot of shows in the streaming era: It is going to take a while to get more. Making television these days is expensive, and it is also not something that anyone is going to be altogether eager to rush along. One of the biggest things that Apple has going for them is that they have about as robust a lineup as anyone out there, whether it be in terms of comedies or dramas. Some of them are still under the radar (see the spectacular Sunny), but they are very much out there still.

So when we think about potential premiere dates right now for the new season, the one that jumps out above all others is early 2026. This could mean anywhere between January and April. A lot is going to come down to a few simple factors with one of the biggest ones being when filming begins. Following that, there’s a lot of post-production to sift through and then after that, Apple has to figure things out on their end.

It may be rather frustrating to note, but it is nonetheless relevant: Even when there are new episodes ready to go, that does not mean that Apple TV+ will premiere them right away. There is a schedule that they are going to work through, and that includes making sure that there are no two hits on the air too close to each other.

