The Witcher season 4 premiere date: Does Netflix know it?

As many of you at this point are very much aware, The Witcher season 4 is currently in the works at Netflix … but when is it actually coming out? That is understandably a big question, given that there has to be a desire to dive into this world again and soon.

Unfortunately, the reality remains that it will not be surfacing at any point the rest of the year. It took a while to get things going again for a number of different reasons, whether it be the recasting of Geralt with Liam Hemsworth replacing Henry Cavill or everything with the industry strikes. It took a long time for us to get from point A to point B.

So now, let’s go ahead and pose the next all-important question, as well: Through this whole process, has Netflix had an actually premiere date in mind? Is this something that they are thinking about? Well, at the moment, we would say that the answer is yes, albeit with some qualifications. We tend to think that they have an approximate window that they have already figured out here, but at the same time, there are a lot of finer details that they are working to still figure out, whether it be how to release the episodes or where the show stands with everything else on the schedule. These are the sort of things that are important for them to hammer out in some form, and we’re sure that they are making some sort of defined decisions there.

Unfortunately, Netflix figuring things out behind the scenes does not mean at all that they are going to communicate all of this with viewers, or even the cast. Instead, we tend to think that unfortunately, we are going to be stuck waiting a rather long time still for whatever they decide.

