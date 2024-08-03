The Witcher season 4 premiere date: An August 2024 update

Is there a good chance that we are going to learn more about The Witcher season 4 between now and the end of August? Obviously, the demand for more is 100% there, but does this mean that you are actually going to see it anytime soon? That is an entirely different question.

When it comes to this particular fantasy epic, we do think it is fair to categorize things at present as a mixture of good and bad news. Where do we start? Well, the good news is that production is actively ongoing. However, the bad news is that it’s going to be a little while before we start to get any further insight as to when the show is actually back.

https://open.spotify.com/episode/1vIQdCzWpvYRui6sPRfEYf?si=qm-VUeAzSdKb_5LECOzhlw

For the time being, the biggest thing to note is that 2024 is more or less off the table, which is why it’s not too shocking that we haven’t heard anything yet. There’s a chance that a specific premiere date won’t be announced until the winter or spring of next year! Even when filming is complete, remember that there is a great deal of post-production that has to be done on a series like this in order to get it ready to air. This is not something that is turned around easily, not that this comes as a surprise to anyone out there.

As for what you can expect to see moving forward, obviously a good bit of attention is going to be put on Liam Hemsworth as the new Geralt — everyone knows that, we don’t expect that there are going to be a lot of radical changes in terms of hype for quite some time. The one thing that could be a surprise still is how the show chooses to promote him; do you lean into the recast, or largely ignore it through a lot of the press material you release?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Witcher right now, including some additional updates

What do you most want to see moving into The Witcher season 4, no matter when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get some more insight.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







