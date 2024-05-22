The Witcher season 4 premiere date MIA in new teaser

Netflix today released their first teaser about The Witcher season 4, and the goal here appears to be one simple thing: Liam Hemsworth. He is coming on board as the new version of Geralt, and it already feels like the streaming service / the producers are trying to make him look as close as Henry Cavill as possible.

Want to see more of what we’re talking about here? Then be sure to see the new teaser here! That gives you a brief peek at his face; meanwhile, the image above is the first official shot at what’s ahead, though intentionally you are seeing Geralt from behind.

Is this season going to work? That’s really the question that is hard to answer. There has been criticism among fans of the source material for years now and yet, the show still performs well enough that a season 5 has already been ordered. For more casual viewers, we do tend to think the primary point of emphasis here will be whether or not Hemsworth works as the character; he needs to capture the essence of Geralt, but it is important to remember here that this does not require him to simply come out and do an impression of the man who came before.

Unfortunately, this teaser does not do much when it comes to indicating when The Witcher is going to be coming back to Netflix for more. Early indications are that you are going to be seeing it moving into 2025 at some point, but we tend to think summer is most likely. Even when filming is complete (and it is not at present), you still have to work to ensure that all of the episodes are ready to go.

Don’t be surprised if season 4 is split into halves; we’ll hopefully know more about that later this year.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

