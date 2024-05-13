The Witcher season 4 premiere date: A May 2024 update

The Witcher season 4 is absolutely coming to Netflix, and it is really just a matter of when. Production is underway, so you don’t have to worry about that.

Now, let’s just get into the next all-important question: When are we going to learn something more? Is it realistic for more info to surface over the rest of the month? Well, the bad news that we have to report here is that in terms of a premiere date, you will be waiting a while. Heck, there’s a chance that you may not learn anything more on that subject until early next year!

Filming for the fourth season is expected to take place over the next several months and after that, don’t be surprised if we also hear more regarding production on season 5. Remember that the show already got that renewal, but it is poised to be the final season at the same time. That is a pretty tough pill to swallow, but we should also say that we are far from surprised. Netflix shows do not tend to run for some long period of time these days, especially one that has this big of a budget.

Personally, we tend to think that we could see the fourth season either next summer or the fall of 2025 … so what could we actually learn the rest of the month? Well if there is anything that we personally are expecting at the moment, it is something akin to a better first look at Liam Hemsworth as Geralt. We know that the actor bulked up in preparation of replacing Henry Cavill in the role, and they have done a good job keeping a lot of images and/or sightings of him in hair and makeup under wraps.

Now, let’s just hope that season 4 doesn’t skip a beat when it comes to action.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

