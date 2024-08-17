Bad Monkey season 1 episode 3 spoilers: The search for info

As you get yourself prepared to see Bad Monkey season 1 episode 3 at Apple TV+ in a handful of days, do you want to know more about the focus?

Well, for starters, let’s just say that “Nobody Said He Was Alvin Einstein” should be a great opportunity to get to know the characters better. Unless you are familiar with the source material, there’s still a lot about Yancy in particular that’s worth diving into — this upcoming story should be a great opportunity for that.

To get a few more details about what is to come, check out the full Bad Monkey season 1 episode 3 synopsis below:

Yancy and Rosa continue their search for more information about Nick. Caitlin confronts Eve, leading to a shocking revelation.

Like any good mystery/thriller that is out there, it is our personal expectation that within this episode, there is going to be a chance for a few more Nick-centric reveals. However, at the same time there is no incentive for everything to be given away! We are still pretty early into the mystery and with that, there are plenty of reasons to continue to let the producers take their time getting you to point A to point B in this pretty-layered world.

For now, we certainly do tend to think that Apple is happy with how the Vince Vaughn series has performed. For much of the past few days it has found itself at the top of its charts, becoming easily the strongest show that they’ve had since the end of Presumed Innocent. There are certainly more books that could be adapted, so that is something to think about as this show gets further and further into this season. (Of course, you also do not want to deviate too much from the mystery at hand either.)

