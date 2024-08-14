Bad Monkey season 1 episode 3 air date, the road ahead

Following the big premiere on Apple TV+, do you want to learn the schedule for Bad Monkey season 1 episode 3? What about a larger look ahead at the show in general?

Well, the first thing that we really should go ahead and note here is simple: As nice as it would be, we are not going to be getting two-episode blocks the rest of the way. Instead, the plan moving forward is that you will have a chance to see new installments of the Vince Vaughn-led mystery Carl Hiaasen adaptation every week from here on out. The plan is for the first season to have ten episodes.

Now, we should note that there is no official synopsis as of this writing for what lies ahead, but we imagine that if you’ve read the source material, you have some advance knowledge.

In general, though, one of our bigger questions out there about this show is if it is a larger indictment in some ways of shows struggling to find a massive audience within the hectic, competitive streaming landscape. Given that Bad Monkey has a big-name star in Vaughn and comes from a well-known producer, you would think that promotion would be all over the map. The closest thing that we’ve seen to hype has come courtesy of Vince’s appearance on Hot Ones, but that had more to do with his comments on the film industry than anything necessarily related to the show.

Where we are ultimately going with this is pretty simple: If this show is going to succeed, it is going to be thanks to word-of-mouth more so than anything else. Viewers may have to discover it on their own and then from there, go off and talk about it to some of their friends. Sometimes, this sort of promotion can actually do wonders…

