The Golden Bachelorette photo: Joan meets Mark Anderson

At this point, it feels clear to say one thing about Mark Anderson. Not only is he the most-anticipated contestant on The Golden Bachelorette, he may be one of the most-anticipated new contestants in the history of Bachelor Nation. We got a tiny amount of screen time with him on Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor, and he instantly became one of the most likable parents in the history of the show.

We know that we’re rooting for the 57-year old to find love with Joan Vassos, but will it actually work? This is where things do start to get a little bit more complicated. Even though much of the public may be rooting for her and Mark to make things work, relationships cannot be built on fan support. The two have to figure out if they are fully compatible first!

If you head over to the official Instagram for the show, you can see the night one meeting between Mark and Joan, which may be a sign of good things to come. Hopefully his daughter Kelsey helped to instill him with confidence about how to stand out on the show and deliver your best version of yourself. We know that this can be a really intimidating process for people almost right away!

Now, we at least hope that Mark can make it a few episodes so that he can better endear himself to viewers out there. Given that there are drastic cuts that tend to happy in the early going of the season, nothing is guaranteed. The biggest thing that may make Mark stand out, beyond his pre-show “fame,” is that he is the youngest person on the season by at least a few years. Is that an asset or not? We’ll have to wait to find out.

