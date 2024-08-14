The Golden Bachelorette star Joan Vassos discusses her men

Earlier this week ABC unveiled the official cast for The Golden Bachelorette, one that even includes the father of former contestant Kelsey Anderson. There is a lot to be excited about when it comes to the new season, mostly because it does still feel like we are diving into the great unknown.

Is it true that we already saw one “Golden” story play out Gerry Turner? Sure, but this is the first time that we’ve actually seen a collection of men over 55 in the house together. How will they relate to one another? Are they going to be boring? Will they not want to speak to each other?

Well, it turns out that The Golden Bachelorette is going to be a story about male friendship, even if there is also a romance going on with Joan Vassos at the center. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, she had the following to say about her experience filing the series with them:

“I was so worried that they were going to be kind of silent and talking about football and golf and nothing else … They share everything with each other. They cry. They cook dinners together. They have dish duty schedules. They’re so giving. They’re so open and vulnerable, and they love each other … I’m like, ‘Hey, I’m over here! Remember me?'”

This does happen with a lot of seasons of the franchise with younger contestants, but it is nice to see it happens here, as well. It also makes a lot of sense when you really think about it. After all, the contestants actually spend a lot more time with each other than they do the lead, so it is inevitable that there would be some significant bonds that are formed here in a pretty short amount of time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

