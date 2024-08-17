Bosch: Legacy season 3 premiere date: What does Freevee know?

Just a mere matter of days ago, the news was finally confirmed that we will be waiting a while longer to see Bosch: Legacy season 3. To be more specific, it is not slated to come until 2025. While this is a long wait, hopefully this will be an opportunity for new viewers to catch up on the series.

Also, it is certainly a great opportunity to dive into the decision-making of both Amazon and Freevee. What do these parties know about the next chapter of the story?

Well, we honestly tend to think that at this point, they know already when the series is going to be back. Given that the episodes wrapped filming months ago, they’ve had time to devise both that and also a schedule.

Personally, we would not be shocked at all if Bosch: Legacy returns in January. This would allow some space between it and Cross, another Amazon action series premiering this fall. Meanwhile, it will likely see most (if not all) of its season play out before getting to the start of Reacher in the new year. We know that technically these other shows are Prime Video as opposed to Freevee, but we do certainly think all of these providers speak to each other on some level and there is a sense of unity in regards to what the larger plans are under the Amazon umbrella.

When Harry Bosch does return, be prepared for a story full of new challenges. Not only are you going to see the aftermath of that shocking phone call with Maddie, but there will be some new challenges that await him when it comes to a case. Let’s hope that everything pertaining to Carl Rogers is a thing of the past.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

