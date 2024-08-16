Bosch: Legacy season 3 premiere date: New Titus Welliver info

If you are like us, then you have been desperately awaiting some sort of information regarding a Bosch: Legacy season 3 premiere date. Luckily, we do at least have confirmation of something now — though it may not necessarily be that specific.

In a new interview with Collider promoting Watchmen: Chapter 1, Harry Bosch himself made it clear that the next season of the spin-off will not be coming until 2025. If you were hoping the show would be back in the fall like what we saw last year, go ahead and be disappointed.

So why are we not getting the series back this year? We know that it may be easy to say that the industry strikes of last year are a factor in this, and they may very well be. However, at the same time this may also be tied to Amazon and Freevee trying to set up their programming schedules for the next several months, as they like to put certain shows on the air at times that are most useful to them. They may feel like they already have their fix of certain genres the rest of 2024.

Is this simply a case of Legacy not being ready to air in terms of post-production this year? It’s possible, but this is also a show that wrapped filming back in May. You can make a case that it should be ready in plenty of time, even if we know rather well that it can take a good well for post-production to piece everything together. This is not one of those shows like The Boys or The Witcher, which require a significant amount of time to get all of the effects together after the fact.

No matter when we see the third season, let’s just hope now that it is worthy of all the hype!

