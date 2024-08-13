Bosch: Legacy spin-off adds Magnum PI actress, others

As many of you may be aware at this point, Bosch: Legacy season 3 is going to lead to some other exciting stuff! To be specific here, we are referencing the upcoming, still-untitled spin-off that will feature Maggie Q as Renee Ballard. She will turn up during season 3 (premiere date TBD), and eventually jump over to her own series.

if you have not heard too much about the show as of yet, let’s ease into it first by sharing the synopsis:

The untitled series follows Detective Renée Ballard, who is tasked with running the LAPD’s new cold case division — a poorly funded, all-volunteer unit with the largest caseload in the city. Ballard approaches these frozen-in-time cases with empathy and determination. When she uncovers a larger conspiracy during her investigations, she’ll lean on the assistance of her retired ally, Harry Bosch, to navigate the dangers that threaten both her unit and her life.

According to Deadline, there are a number of interesting characters who are coming on board the show moving forward — and that includes a familiar face from Magnum PI.

Michael Mosley – The Castle alum is Ted Rawls, “a reserve officer who has reluctantly been assigned to cold cases to keep an eye on Ballard.”

Rebecca Field – Here, you have Colleen Hatteras, “an enthusiastic and eccentric volunteer who believes her ‘intuitions’ could help solve cases.”

Victoria Moroles – The Teen Wolf actress is “Martina Castro, a sharp legal intern eager to prove her worth to the department.”

Amy Hill – Finally, we turn to the Magnum PI actress, who you know as Kumu! Here, she is playing Tutu, described as “Ballard’s spunky grandma and biggest source of support.” Basically, she could serve as a valuable comfort for the character amidst all the craziness.

Given that Titus Welliver will also be appearing in some capacity on the show, it feels like there are a ton of reasons to be stoked right now!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

