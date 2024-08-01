Bosch: Legacy season 3 premiere date: An August 2024 update

With us now entering the month of August, are we finally gearing up for some news about Bosch: Legacy season 3?

Well, at the very least, you can argue that we could be closing in on some announcements, and for some pretty notable reasons. Take, for starters, the fact that we learned about the season 2 premiere date in early September of last year. Why wouldn’t Amazon want something similar here, especially since season 3 has been done shooting for a while?

Well, here is the unfortunate reality: Just because season 2 aired last fall does not mean that season 3 will, and there is easily a chance that we are stuck waiting until either later in the year or early 2025 to see the next chapter arrive. That is even more unfortunate when you think about how season 2 wrapped up! There are a lot of cliffhangers that have to be addressed here, especially when you consider for a moment that phone call that Maddie picked up. Was Dockweiler killed behind bars, and did Harry actually order the hit? Well, there is a lot to unpack here!

Of course, beyond just what we saw at the end of season 2, there are also a lot of new questions that are worth wondering about. Take, for starters, if we’re going to see Honey Chandler end up running for District Attorney. Or, what sort of challenges we’re going to see when another case land in Harry’s lap.

So is there a chance a premiere-date reveal comes before the end of the month? Absolutely but for now, let’s just say that it’s hard to be altogether confident about it. As of right now, we’d argue that it’s more unlikely that it is the other way around … but we’re still going to watch and monitor things, just in case.

What do you think we are going to be seeing across Bosch: Legacy season 3, no matter when it airs?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

