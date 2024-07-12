Bosch: Legacy season 3 spoilers: More on Renee Ballard spin-off!

If you love Bosch: Legacy (or really the greater universe as a whole), there is so much to be excited about from top to bottom.

First and foremost, let’s make it clear that there is another season of the Titus Welliver series on the way! Filming has already wrapped up and at this point, it is really just a matter of when Amazon wants to bring the show back! Yet, there is also some good news beyond that, as we know already that a spin-off geared around the character of Renee Ballard is very much in the works, as well. You will see Maggie Q in at least one episode of the upcoming third season, and that will set the stage for what lies ahead.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for further videos on BOSCH: LEGACY!

Now, how about we share some more casting news here, as well! According to a new report from Deadline, Courtney Taylor is going to be appearing on the show as Samira Parker, described at length via the following:

[She is] a wary, impulsive, and tough woman with a burning desire for justice. Growing up, most everyone Samira knew shared a healthy distrust of the police, but her grandfather, whom Samira looked up to as a kid, was on the force and believed in using his police badge to protect and aid his community. However, being a cop now is a different kind of challenge than it was back then.

Five years after leaving the police force, Samira’s former mentor, Renee Ballard, convinces her to return to the LAPD’s Cold Case Unit, where she works to right the wrongs of the past and bring peace to families and victims, and in the process, Samira slowly restores her own sense of justice.

This feels on paper to be a really strong addition to the story, but we also hope that there are some more big additions coming soon, as well! Welliver is going to be appearing in some shape or form as Harry Bosch, so you are also going to see him be present here, as well.

Related – Be sure to get more news on Bosch: Legacy right now, including when season 3 could premiere

What are you most excited to see from Bosch: Legacy season 3, including the Renne spin-off?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







