Bosch: Legacy season 3 premiere date: Impact of Cross reveal

Do we have another sign of what Amazon may be planning when it comes to Bosch: Legacy season 3? The Freevee series has been done with production for a little while now. With that, why wouldn’t they want it on the air soon?

Well, a lot of it comes down to finding the right window for the show, which is not always as simple as you would imagine. They want to space out a lot of their upcoming releases, especially with shows that are similar to each other. This brings us to what is noted in the headline: Cross, the new police drama starring Aldis Hodge! It was announced this weekend that the adaptation will start streaming on Prime Video come November 14.

So how could this show impact the Titus Welliver series? Well, the one thing we’d say is that it is not super-likely that we see both of these shows running at once, even if one is on Prime and the other on Freevee. Bosch: Legacy could premiere and air before that, or come out either later this year or in early 2025. (All of the episodes of Cross are dropping at once, which Amazon often does with their brand-new shows.)

No matter when season 3 premieres, we do think that Amazon is going to push it hard. How can they not given 1) the way that season 2 ended and 2) the upcoming Renee Ballard spin-off? Maggie Q will be appearing at some point this season, and this will set the stage for what else is ahead.

No matter when all of these shows premiere (plus, more Reacher!), one thing is clear: This is a great time to be a fan of action dramas on Amazon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

