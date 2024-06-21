Bosch: Legacy season 3: Anthony Michael Hall not returning

If you were hoping to see more of Anthony Michael Hall moving into Bosch: Legacy season 3, let’s just say we have bad news.

For those of you who do want a quick refresher at the moment, Hall played the part of Special Agent Will Barron, who was working to dig into Harry Bosch and Honey Chandler’s involvement in the Carl Rogers murder. As much as we love the actor here, this was one of the more frustrating storylines in season 2 — mostly because we wanted nothing more than to move on past the Rogers storyline and onto some new things.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for upcoming videos on BOSCH: LEGACY season 2!

Is it possible that the writers felt the same way? There is a chance, as Hall confirms to TV Insider that he was not invited back:

“I was hoping [to come back], but… I think they just are leaving that character alone … I’m cool with it though, but it was weird. It kind of faked me out because the season ended on a cliffhanger, and I was playing this lead FBI guy that was going after [Harry Bosch].

“But listen, I had a great time on that show. You know, there’s a parallel to doing both [Reacher and Bosch: Legacy] for Amazon … both from writers from books [Lee Child and Michael Connelly, respectively]. Michael Connelly was actually on set and wrote some of the episodes that I was in. So he doesn’t just oversee it, he’s really in the trenches on that show.”

Ultimately, the fact that Hall does have another show in Reacher does make it easier to see him depart the world of Bosch for the time being — and depending on how he is written out of the season 3 story, there is always a chance he comes back for more. After all, the Preston Borders character was reintroduced in some ways in the season 2 finale!

Season 3 of Bosch: Legacy is done production; hopefully, it will be back later this year.

Related – Get some more news on Bosch: Legacy, including a season 3 premiere date

Are you sad that Anthony Michael Hall is not coming back for Bosch: Legacy season 3?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — more updates are on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







