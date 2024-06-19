Bosch: Legacy season 3 premiere date: How to reveal it

We have noted in the past already that there is a good chance that Bosch: Legacy season 3 will air at some point this fall. While not confirmed as of yet, production has already wrapped up and now, it mostly comes down to editing and when the powers-that-be ultimately want Titus Welliver and the rest of the cast back.

Given that this series is not only a hit but also a staple, you should want to make a premiere-date reveal into something big. That is especially the case when you are also developing a Renee Ballard spin-off at the same time. How can you make the most of this opportunity?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for upcoming videos on BOSCH: LEGACY season 2!

Well, we tend to think the right thing for Amazon to do, whether it be via Freevee or Prime Video, is reveal a teaser at the same time as the premiere date. Maybe that happens simultaneously later this summer but after a long wait, we do think that you need something to get viewers really amped up. It may actually make some sense to advertise it before a big hit in The Boys wraps up its season next month — but that is provided that you are going to have the episodes around this fall. Since there is no guarantee of that, it is hard to speculate further.

The one thing that we really do hope above all else is rather simple: The the streaming service really does whatever they can to try to seize the moment properly here and not just push the show off into the back burner. Amazon has so many action series that they can use to promote each other at this point, whether it be this one, Reacher, or the upcoming Cross.

Related – Be sure to get some other updates when it comes to Bosch: Legacy right now, including a possible schedule

What do you most want to see moving into Bosch: Legacy season 3 when it arrives on Freevee?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — other updates are coming soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







