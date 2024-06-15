Bosch: Legacy season 3 premiere date: A possible schedule

Given that Bosch: Legacy season 3 has been done in production for a little while, that does lead to speculation on a premiere date. Will we learn more soon? Obviously, we hope so, and there are so many different scenarios that Freevee could look at when it comes to scheduling.

For the past couple of years, the Amazon-owned streaming service chose a fairly unusual schedule for the Titus Welliver series. You had the first four episodes all at once, and then two a week for the rest of the run. This allowed for viewers to get hooked right away, but also kept the show in conversation for at least a little while after the fact.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for upcoming videos on BOSCH: LEGACY season 2!

Is this something that is going to continue moving forward? Well, let’s just say that there are some big decisions to be made. It does feel like season 3 could premiere at some point in the fall (if we’re lucky), and the powers-that-be could choose a similar schedule that keeps it on the air for around a month or so.

However, we also would not be shocked if Bosch: Legacy moves in a direction more similar to a lot of big-budget Amazon shows. With many of them, you get 2-3 episodes at once and then one a week the rest of the way. This would allow the show to be around longer, which could mean more revenue.

In the end, a lot of this may depend on whether the series stays on Freevee or moves to Prime Video. After all, the upcoming Renee Ballard spin-off seems to be for Prime based on the announcements we’ve heard, so Legacy could easily migrate there as well.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Bosch: Legacy, including other insight about what could be coming

What do you most want to see moving into Bosch: Legacy season 3?

Share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







