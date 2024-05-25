Bosch: Legacy season 3 premiere date: Why the wait?

There is a chance you’ve heard the news already that Bosch: Legacy season 3 filming has already wrapped up. As a result of that, it feels right to wonder the following: When in the world is it going to come back?

Patience is never easy with a show this exciting, and it is probably even more so due to the way in which season 2 wrapped up. Just remember for a moment that Maddie Bosch answered that phone call from Preston Borders behind bars, one that suggests that Kurt Dockweiler was “taken care of” to some capacity. Is this all a setup, or are there some serious trust issues now between Maddie and her dad? Well, let’s just say that there is a LOT we’re left to think about.

Now, if there is any small shred of good news that we can report, it likely starts with this: A reminder that season 3 is hopefully coming later this year. The reason for the wait now is mostly due to the time needed for the editors to put things together. Bosch: Legacy was not as impacted by some of the strikes as some other shows, largely due to timing — with that, there is a chance you see it still in the fall.

If there is a longer-than-expected wait from here on out (as in, we’re stuck waiting until winter or even until 2025), it could be due to scheduling needs at Freevee — if that remains the home of this show in the first place. (Freevee does still seem to be sticking around, and if Amazon does for some reason want to move it, they do have Prime Video.)

One way or another, you are going to get more Harry Bosch in your life — and remember, there’s even another spin-off coming starring Maggie Q as Renee Ballard!

What are you most excited to see moving into Bosch: Legacy season 3, no matter when it airs?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

