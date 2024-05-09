Bosch: Legacy season 3 spoilers: First look at Renee Ballard!

For those of you who are not aware, Bosch: Legacy season 3 is currently in the works, and it will help to expand the universe further!

If you head over to TVLine now, you can see a first look at Maggie Q (Designated Survivor) as Renee Ballard, a character from the Michael Connelly source material that is eventually going to have her own show. It makes a heck of a lot of sense to feature her on a season 3 as a way to better set the stage for another show that is coming.

We should note that Titus Welliver is also going to be appearing over the course of the spin-off. Ballard in particular is someone who runs the cold-case division, someone who (per the description) “approaches these frozen-in-time cases with empathy and determination … When she uncovers a larger conspiracy during her investigations, she’ll lean on the assistance of her retired ally, Harry Bosch, to navigate the dangers that threaten both her unit and her life.”

There is a lot to be excited for on the new show — but the same goes for everything else in the extended universe!

As for what else is going to be coming on Bosch: Legacy season 3, there are of course going to be new cases. Beyond that, though, we remain as curious as ever about what is going to happen next when it comes to Maddie Bosch and her dad. She picked up that call from Preston Borders, which may now leave her thinking that her father had Kurt Dockweiler killed. The stakes are pretty sky-high here! How can they not be?

Fingers crossed, we are going to have a chance to see the third season moving into the fall.

What do you most want to see from Renee Ballard on Bosch: Legacy season 3?

