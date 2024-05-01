Bosch: Legacy season 3 premiere date: A May 2024 update

Now that we have made it into the month of May, what more can we say about a Bosch: Legacy season 3 premiere date?

Obviously, at this point we’d love nothing more than to get more news on this show, and also sooner rather than later. Production has been going on for a good while now! The question mostly just comes down to 1) when everyone will be done and 2) when the folks at Amazon are excited to get the show back on the air.

At the moment, we should go ahead and say that we’re not super-optimistic that we’re going to be getting a premiere date reveal this month. With that being said, we do think that some sort of news will be coming out by the early summer. If not an exact date, it would be nice to at least have an approximation! Based on where things currently stand, it does still remain our hope that we’re going to see the series come back this fall. There is value in having a show be an annual event, and this one doesn’t require the sort of crazy post-production that would require it to be held back.

The major question that we are still left to wonder about here is rather simple: Will we see a similar rollout to what we got from season 2? Our fear at the moment is that there could be some sort of radical change, especially since there have been questions aplenty about Freevee as of late. (We’ve seen some shows there migrate to Prime Video.)

No matter when or where you see Bosch: Legacy back, we do at least thing that you’ll see a whole lot more of this series you’ve come to know and love over time. Think action, drama, and some great character development.

What do you most want to see moving into Bosch: Legacy season 3, no matter when it airs?

