Bosch: Legacy season 3 premiere date: Most likely months

What are the most likely months for a Bosch: Legacy season 3 premiere date? As you would expect, there are a lot of possibilities!

First things first, though, let’s kick things off here with a reminder: Production is currently underway on the Titus Welliver series’ latest batch of episodes, and it’s been that way for months now. In the months to come, we imagine that filming will be done and from there, everyone will shift over to the editing part of the process. This will take months and then after that, the question then becomes when the folks at Amazon will want to have it back … and on what platform.

The part of the equation that is hard to anticipate with Bosch: Legacy right now is its streaming home. The past two seasons were exclusively for Freevee, but we’ve seen some originals there navigate over to Prime Video instead. That could happen here and if it does, it may throw some uncertainty into the whole release window — the show would have to fit into everything else that they have!

For the time being, though, we are going to just pinpoint three potential months as possibilities: September, October, and November. These are the periods that make the most sense, at least for the time being. This is a similar window to what we saw in season 2, and it certainly feels like the show will be edited and put together around that time.

So what is ahead in season 3?

Of course, there are going to be brand-new cases for Harry and Maddie Bosch, but there is also that big-time cliffhanger from last season that merits some attention of its own. Are they going to be able to trust each other after that Preston Borders call? Not everything, at least for now, is exactly as it appears.

