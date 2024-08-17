Grotesquerie season 1: How many episodes to expect

Earlier this week, the fine folks at FX confirmed that Grotesquerie season 1 will be premiering on Wednesday, September 25. Isn’t that great news?

We know that there are reasons aplenty to be excited about this show already. Take, for starters, the fact that you have executive producer Ryan Murphy making a new series again. Also, this one stars some exceptional people in Niecy Nash-Betts as well as Courtney B. Vance. It’s a different sort of series than American Horror Story and yet, we do tend to think there are a few things it will have in common, as well. The whole idea here is to freak you out with some of what you see as Nash-Betts’ character deals with a lot of things that go bump in the night.

Now, just how many episodes of Grotesquerie are you going to see? We know that with a lot of shows as of late, we’re seeing the numbers dwindle down less and less, which certainly has to be a bummer for a ton of people out there who really like to dive head-first into a world.

Here is the good news in this instance: You are going to have a chance to see a full ten! That means a great chance to check out a clearly defined beginning, middle, and end, and hopefully a number of surprises along the way.

For a few more details on the show itself, just take a look via FX below:

In Ryan Murphy’s 10-episode drama series Grotesquerie for FX, a series of heinous crimes have unsettled a small community. “Detective Lois Tryon” feels these crimes are eerily personal, as if someone—or something—is taunting her.

At home, Lois grapples with a strained relationship with her daughter, a husband in long-term hospital care and her own inner demons. With no leads and unsure of where to turn, she accepts the help of “Sister Megan,” a nun and journalist with the Catholic Guardian. Sister Megan, with her own difficult past, has seen the worst of humanity, yet she still believes in its capacity for good. Lois, on the other hand, fears the world is succumbing to evil. As Lois and Sister Megan string together clues, they find themselves ensnared in a sinister web that only seems to raise more questions than answers.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

