Community movie: Yvette Nicole Brown confirms return

It has been a really long time coming, but finally we know: Yvette Nicole Brown is coming back for the Community movie!

Honestly, this is one of those situations we wonder why there wasn’t an answer to a long time ago. After all, consider that so many other original cast members have been confirmed to be a part of the movie for months. That even includes Donald Glover, who was long considered to be the hardest person to get back from the original cast due to just how famous he’s become thanks to some other projects.

Speaking to Parade, Brown did confirm her return to playing Shirley, but it does still remain to be seen when everyone will actually be able to film it:

It will happen! We don’t know when, but I’m on board. And that might be a scoop because for the longest time, it wasn’t confirmed. It was going to happen this June, but everything got pushed because of the [SAG-AFTRA] strike last year.

This does at this point feel like an almost-impossible thing to schedule given that almost every cast member has their own things going on. However, we do already know that the premise of the movie (which is going to stream on Peacock) is a Greendale Community College reunion. Odds are, it will start relatively normal, only to get somewhat out of hand shortly after that. This has long been a big part of what made the show so interesting. It also has this beautiful run where it started out as a somewhat-typical comedy before eventually careening into weird and wacky stuff close to the end of season 1. It’s almost like the more the mainstream shunned it, the better the show ultimately got. The second and third seasons in particular are almost unmatched in their greatness, and the final one has a number of awesome moments.

Related – See more discussion on the Community movie thanks to Donald Glover

What are you most hoping to see moving into the Community movie?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







