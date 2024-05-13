Community movie: Donald Glover insists it is still happening

Given just how long we’ve all been stuck waiting for the Community movie already, shouldn’t we all be okay with being patient a little while longer? In a way, we tend to think so! There was a chance that the Peacock project could have been shot last year, but that was before the industry strikes.

Now, everyone seems to be taking a wait-and-see approach to it, with the biggest issue being scheduling. Joel McHale, Ken Jeong, and several other cast members have other jobs, and that’s before even getting to Donald Glover, who has everything from Mr. & Mrs. Smith to his music career as Childish Gambino. (A tour was recently announced for his music.)

In a recent interview with Deadline, Glover insisted that the movie is still happening — and that he’s ready to get back to the set:

“It’s happening but I don’t know when. I swear, it’s happening … Everybody is hating on me on the internet and it’s not me! They’re like, ‘We know that you’re the reason.’ Maybe I was last year — maybe — but not this time.”

Honestly, this just feels like one of those situations where it comes out when it comes out, and nothing about the movie feels time-sensitive. After all, the entire premise of it revolves around a Greendale college reunion, one that will feature a lot of your favorite characters back in some capacity. There should be a lot of references to past seasons, and it certainly feels like it will be a ton of fun to watch.

For now, let’s just be grateful that Glover is coming back at all, given that he left the show in season 5 and with him being the biggest star by far of the original cast these days, he could have easily focused on a number of other projects instead.

