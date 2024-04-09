Community movie: Alison Brie offers an update on script!

We know that there is a ton of enthusiasm out there to see the Community movie at Peacock, and for good reason. Remember how beloved the original show was, and couple that with the massive amount of enthusiasm that there’s been for it.

Also, go ahead and add to this the fact that the project has already incurred a few snags here and there, with the biggest one being tied to what is going on with the industry strikes last year. We know that the hope is that things will be surging forward soon, and Alison Brie (Annie) has certainly shared one piece of welcome news already: She has seen a script!

In a new interview on Watch What Happens Live!, here is what the actress had to say on the subject:

“We got a script, which is a major update … We got a script, you heard it here first … I’ve read the script, and it’s so funny.”

Based on what Donald Glover had to say during the press tour for Mr. & Mrs. Smith, it seems like one of the biggest stories behind the movie is going to be a college reunion, which of course makes all the sense in the world given the subject matter. We just tend to think that things will start fairly normally before descending off into absolute bedlam, mostly because that is the MO for this show more than anything else.

At this point, we honestly don’t even care when the movie comes out. We’re just glad for now that the project exists and that Peacock was eager to have it. (For those wondering, you can check out the full show on the streaming service, just in case you want to see it for the first time or enjoy it all over again.)

