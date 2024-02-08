Community movie: Donald Glover shares new details

We still are waiting for more details regarding filming for the Community movie, but isn’t it nice to know it seems to be happening?

For now, here is what we can say: Peacock has acquired the project, and it seems like the hope is to film it this summer when the schedules align for everyone. This is something that everyone has wanted from the moment the original show came to a close, and we’ve been so curious what the story would be.

So, with that in mind, what can we say now? Let’s just say that the premise is actually somewhat simple. In an extensive profile alongside his Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star Maya Erskine at The Hollywood Reporter, Donald Glover (who left the show and Troy Barnes in season 5) indicated that we are getting to see some sort of Greendale reunion:

[Dan Harmon] told me what he wanted, and I was like, “This sounds great.” It’s a college reunion, but Abed [Danny Pudi’s character] is like this big director now, and basically this is his magnum opus. I’m like, “This sounds f—–g tight.”

The great thing about Community in general is that the show often starts with the most simple ideas and somehow, they spiral more and more out of control. What made the show’s season 2 renaissance so fun in particular was that it really felt like Harmon cared increasingly less about network TV convention and by virtue of that, started to let the show get increasingly weird. Maybe it began a little at the end of season 1, but from there on out the comedy really established its cult following. We just hope that everything does come together as the plans seem to suggest right now — that way, the whole prophecy of “six seasons and a movie” can be closer to reality. For years now, we’ve felt that the movie part felt almost impossible, especially with Glover on board.

What do you most want to see from Donald Glover on the Community movie?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are some other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







