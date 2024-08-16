All American season 7: Taye Diggs open to return

At this particular point in time, it is abundantly clear that we will be waiting a good while to check out All American season 7 on The CW. Would it be nice to see it this year? Sure, but that is 100% not going to happen.

As of right now, you could really argue that almost everything regarding the show is somewhat of a secret. Daniel Ezra will not be back full-time, but what about the other longtime cast members? There may be a real “next generation” vibe to the story and it could look and feel different than almost anything that we’ve had a chance to see before.

One thing we can at least say is that Taye Diggs is open to a return as Billy Baker, at least per some of his latest comments to TV Insider:

“I would [return] … I had no idea how much fun it would be to kind of go back and and hang out with all the players and the actors and whatnot. I had a great time. That was a character that I had never imagined playing, and I did not realize how much fun it was going to be just hanging out with those young men and the camaraderie and the sports talk and just the silliness. We really got close, and it was so great coming back. I would come back in a second. It wouldn’t even be a question.”

Is it great to know this? 100%, though at the same time we’re not sure what the mechanics of a return would be, given that Coach Baker died over a year ago and we’ve already seen him back once. The only options that are there are either a dream sequence or a flashback, and it really has to be the right way to justify it happening.

Still, we love Diggs’ work — we’ll always be happy to see him in anything.

What do you think we are actually going to see moving into All American season 7 over on The CW?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

