All American season 7 premiere date hopes at The CW

Following tonight’s finale, of course it makes a lot of sense to be thinking about an All American season 7 at The CW. After all, it is happening!

Now, is it fair to question if we need another season of the show? Sure, especially when you consider the fact that Daniel Ezra is departing tonight as a series regular and the story is going to have a certain amount of closure. With that being said, though, you can still argue that there are a lot of intricacies to this that go beyond just a couple of actors or characters.

Take, for starters, the fact that All American is at this point carrying the torch for the entire old guard of The CW. Were not for this show coming back, there would not be much left when it comes to the original scripted productions that were once they heyday of the network. Sure, there are other ones out there still, but they are all co-productions with international partners or acquisitions. From a historical standpoint, it is nice that at least one show is still surviving.

As for whether or not it will be anywhere near as entertaining as it once was, that remains to be seen given that season 7 could be in some ways a reset with some new characters. We’ve seen a number of shows do this before, often with mixed results.

When will you see new episodes?

Nothing has been made official yet, but our sentiment is that the series will likely be back in either the winter or spring of next year. In between now and then we imagine more news will be announced on what is ahead, along with how many times we can expect to see Ezra on-screen

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

