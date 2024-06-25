Why is Daniel Ezra leaving All American, role of Spencer?

In case you did not know already, Daniel Ezra is going to be departing All American following the events of the season 6 finale next month. So why is that happening?

Well, the first thing that we absolutely should note here is that in a lot of ways, it is commonplace for actors to leave a job after a sixth or seventh season. This is about how long initial contracts are when they first sign on, and there can often be creative or financial reasons why the move takes place.

Here is what is most important to note about this particular situation with Ezra. According to Deadline, this is purely a creative choice made by the star and showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll prior to season 6. It is therefore something they’ve known about for a long time, and it reportedly does not have to do with any budget cuts that are potentially coming for another season. Because the decision was made a long time ago to have this be the final season for Daniel, the writers made sure that episode 13 included 1) Spencer being drafted and 2) him getting the opportunity to play in the Super Bowl. The addition of episode 14 and 15 (which were ordered earlier this year) was clearly made to give the character a better sense of romantic closure with Olivia. This could also be useful in the event that some other characters exit before season 7.

Until we’re proven wrong, we are going into next season thinking that it will be a reset-of-sorts, one that features a combination of new and old cast members as the series works in order to try and find a new way forward in the 2024-25 TV season.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

