Daniel Ezra leaving All American following season 6 finale

For the past month or so, it has felt likely that Daniel Ezra would depart All American at the conclusion of season 6. Now, it is official.

According to a new report from Deadline, you are going to see the longtime series star depart the role of Spencer following the upcoming finale. He could still appear in a guest capacity moving into the rest of the series, which has already been renewed for a season 7.

The real writing on the wall here came when All American was handed two more episodes to this season, which are clearly going to help to further wrap up Spencer’s story. We will have more on that soon, but within those episodes you will see the character and Olivia get married. We already saw Spencer finally get drafted last night, before a flash-forward that allowed us to actually see him playing in the Super Bowl! You can argue that this, in a way, was a great way to tie together his arc.

In a statement per the aforementioned publication, here is what showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll had to say on the exit:

“Partnering with Daniel Ezra over the last six seasons to bring Spencer’s story to life has been such an amazing, fulfilling, experience. Daniel truly is a gift and brought so much to the character on and off the field. And while Spencer has achieved his NFL dreams, I’m grateful Daniel will still remain an important part of this family, both in front of and behind the camera as we step into a new, exciting chapter of All American.”

Meanwhile, Ezra added the following:

“After making the difficult decision to leave All American, my sole focus became completing the journey of the most life-affirming character I’ve ever played in the manner he deserves. Thanks to Nkechi and the writers, I got my wish. Season six is ‘Spencer’s goodbye.’ I’ll miss him. I’ll miss our cast and crew. I hope it’s been as fun to watch him as it has been to play him.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

