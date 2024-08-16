Lioness season 2 premiere date: What Paramount+ knows

At this particular point in time, we know that Lioness season 2 is going to be coming to Paramount+ at some point down the road. It has been in production for months now in Texas and per what we can tell, the most likely premiere date is at some point in 2025.

Now, while you wait for some more information on it, why not go ahead and pose the following question: What does the aforementioned streaming service know about a premiere date for next chapter? They surely are starting to plan ahead, and that may mean that they are circling possible dates on the calendar.

If you are a longtime reader here, then you know that premiere dates are not necessarily handed down to the cast significantly earlier than to viewers — typically everyone finds out at roughly the same point. Yet, networks and streaming services often do figure out either exact or approximate dates far in advance, and they look at everything viewer history at that time to the amount of competition — and personally, we tend to think they are doing that with Lioness already.

Do we think that Paramount+ has figured out something exact for the Laysla De Oliveira – Zoe Saldana series? Not necessarily, but they may have figured out that it is coming either before or after the second season of 1923. They likely have dates down on Sundays that make the most sense, as well as how they want to roll out the season. They are ultimately going to go with what makes them the most money. If they feel like there is more value in starting 1923 first given its proximity to Yellowstone in January, they will opt to do it then. There’s always a chance to revisit Lioness a little bit later, though we are eager to see what the next mission for Cruz and Joe could look like.

