Lioness season 2 spoilers: New Zoe Saldaña teases!

For those who are currently unaware, the second season of Lioness is currently in production. Why not hear more about it now?

If you head over to the official Instagram for series star Zoe Saldaña, you can see a number of fun behind-the-scenes images for the entire cast and crew. Filming for this batch of episodes is taking place in Austin, and we imagine that there were a lot of action and drama around every corner.

However, if there is one thing we’re still questioning at present, it is this: The story. What in the world is going to be coming up for these characters? Well, it is important to remember here that moving into season 2, Cruz is understandably rattled. As a matter of fact, there was no guarantee that she’d ever come back to take part in future missions.

At the moment, the producers are keeping some parts of the story under wraps, including if we will ever see Aaliyah again. It does feel clear that her relationship with Cruz is one of the things that fans loved the most about season 1, but it’s also hard to imagine how the producers simply walk back everything that happened. After all, you have to think that all that transpired here, one way or another, is going to leave a mark on both of these characters forever.

As for when we will see the next season…

It would obviously be wonderful if it was to surface sooner rather than later! However, we also need to be realistic when crafting some of our expectations here. It definitely feels, at least to us, like the end of this year is the best-case scenario; if the series does not come back then, you could imagine it in early 2025. Paramount+ will obviously have the final season; even when filming is done, they could wait a good while to still release it.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Lioness now, including when it could premiere

What do you most want to see moving into Lioness season 2 over at Paramount+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — other updates are ahead!

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







