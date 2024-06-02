Lioness season 2 premiere date: A June 2024 update

June 2024 is upon us, and we are inevitably closer to the Lioness season 2 premiere date over at Paramount+. So how close are we? Well, there is more progress going on behind the scenes then you would perhaps assume on the surface.

After all, it wasn’t that long ago that the streaming service was not confirming much of anything when it comes to the future of the Zoe Saldana – Laysla De Oliveira series. Now, however, a season 2 has been officially greenlit. Not only that, but production is already underway in Texas with Taylor Sheridan directing at least one episode. (The series has also dropped Special Ops from its title, going now as just Lioness.)

How all of this impacts a potential premiere date is especially notable. After all, remember here that once upon a time, it looked as though the show would not be out until at least spring or summer of next year. Now, there are more possibilities. Depending on what the streaming service wants, they could bring the show back in either late 2024 or early 2025. Just don’t expect a firm announcement this month on the subject. All of this will largely depend most on when Paramount wants to schedule out the rest of Sheridan’s shows. Think about it like this for a moment. They have Mayor of Kingstown starting today and beyond that, you also have Tulsa King seemingly coming back in September. The final season of Yellowstone returns in November, and the future of its prequel series 1923 remains to be seen. Production may kick off for that next month.

For now, just rejoice that Lioness is returning … though there are some serious questions about what’s going to happen when it comes to the story. How will Cruz stick with the program after what happened to her in season 1? Also, is there any chance at all that Aaliyah will come back?

