Lioness season 2: A new Morgan Freeman tease

For those who missed the news not that long ago, season 2 of Lioness on Paramount+ is currently underway — and with a shortened title. The Special Ops part of the name is no more, but the plan still seems to be offering you much of the same series that you can to enjoy last year.

What will the story be moving forward? For now, there does seem to be a certain amount of mystery on that, save for the fact that many familiar faces from season 1 are coming back. (For now, the big question marks is Aaliyah, which makes some element of sense given the way in which the story with her and Cruz wrapped up.) One of the biggest ones is the incomparable Morgan Freeman, who shared his own reminder that filming is underway on his official Instagram.

One other interesting note from this post? The cast is currently shooting the third episode of the season; it is certainly possible that parts of the story are being shot out of order. That may especially be the case given that Taylor Sheridan himself is directing this episode, and his schedule may require this being one of the first ones that is shot out of the gate. There are reports out there indicating that he may also direct some Yellowstone, which is also currently in production, at some point before the show wraps up.

Without there being too much more in the way of clarity on the season 2 story, the one question that Sheridan and producers need to answer is most likely this — how are you convincing Cruz to continue to be a part of this program? So much of the work she did in season 1 ripped out her soul, and it is hard to imagine a world where she looks back at this eager to do it again.

