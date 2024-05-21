Lioness season 2 spoilers: The latest full-time addition

Ever since its recent renewal, there have been a few things revealed regarding Lioness season 2 — starting of course with the name change! This is the official title for the show now minus the “Special Ops,” and there is something more to report here behind the scenes!

According to a new report from Deadline, Genesis Rodriguez of The Umbrella Academy is going to be coming on board as Captain Josephina Carrillo, described as “a dedicated soldier and skilled helicopter pilot with a fierce personality.” Meanwhile, a separate report from the site notes that Thad Luckinbill will be playing the part of Kyle in a series-regular capacity moving forward.

We know that most of the series regulars from the first season of the Paramount+ hit are going to be back for more and yet, there is still that lingering question around Stephanie Nur, who played Aaliyah back in season 1. Is there a way to bring her back? She was still alive at the end of the story, but there was certainly heartbreak between her and Cruz (Laysla De Oliveira). Now that she knows the truth, what would she do? Whose side would she be on?

In the end, we’ll have to wait and see some of what the future holds here when it comes to the second season of this Taylor Sheridan show but with all of the casting intel over the next few days, we do anticipate some other good stuff is going to be coming within the relatively near future.

Why drop the “Special Ops” part?

That’s what we are curious about the most, especially since it does still feel like there’s a military theme within the story. Our sentiment, at least for the moment, is that it’s going to leave the door open for a wide array of possibilities in the story. Also, the word “Lioness” could take on a lot of different meanings.

