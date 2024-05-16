Special Ops: Lioness season 2 premiere date: The ideal rollout

For those who are not already aware, a Special Ops: Lioness season 2 is coming to Paramount+ at some point following a recent renewal. At this point, it is mostly a matter of when.

Now, is it crazy to think that the streaming service could be thinking about a premiere date, or at least some sort of rollout? There are certainly some reasons to think so!

After all, just about every business out there benefits greatly from thinking far ahead, and we totally think that the same could be said here. Paramount+ certainly is set in the near future with various Taylor Sheridan productions, whether it be Mayor of Kingstown this summer, Tulsa King in the fall, and potentially 1923 in the winter or spring of next year. (There is no premiere-date window for the Yellowstone prequel as of yet.)

When it comes to Lioness (which will actually be dropping the Special Ops from the title), you can expect for the second season to potentially drop as early as late spring or summer 2025, depending of course on when filming starts and what the streaming service wants. Don’t expect a rollout to be all that different from what we’ve seen in the past here — odds are, you are going to get weekly airings. It is possible that the first two installments could arrive at the same time and from there, you will see a single one the rest of the way.

What will season 2 be about?

Well, that’s the real mystery. Judging from the fact that Laysla De Oliveira is returning, it is at least clear that Cruz could still be tied to the program in some way, even after the emotional story with Aaliyah and the chaos that unfolded at the end of season 1. (The future status of the Aaliyah character remains to be seen.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Special Ops: Lioness now, including more on the recent renewal

What are you most interested in seeing at this point moving into a Special Ops: Lioness season 2 at Paramount+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







