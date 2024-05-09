Special Ops: Lioness renewed for season 2 at Paramount+!

There is no more need to question the future of Special Ops: Lioness season 2 over at Paramount+ — the show is coming back!

Today, the streaming service confirmed that another batch of episodes is coming for the Taylor Sheridan production, which stars Laysla De Oliveira and Zoe Saldaña. Michael Kelly, Morgan Freeman and Nicole Kidman are also poised to return.

The one mystery at the moment? The status of Stephanie Nur, who played Aaliyah in the first season. The relationship between her and Cruz (De Oliveira) was one of the best parts of the first season, and also legitimately the most surprising. It was so easy to go into the first season thinking that it was yet another war-themed series in a sea of them; however, it ended up being so much more complicated than anyone thought. It got stronger over time and ended on a particularly devastating note.

There is one other thing worth noting: Special Ops: Lioness is actually losing the “Special Ops” from the name. Moving forward, the show will simply be called Lioness.

In a statement, Jeff Grossman, Executive Vice President, Programming, Paramount+ had the following to say about the season 2 order (per Deadline):

“Our Paramount+ audience resoundingly has joined forces in support of Lioness’ gripping, global story and the powerhouse performances from Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira and Nicole Kidman … We cannot wait to see more of the heart-stopping suspense and action that Taylor Sheridan and the incredibly talented team deliver in its second season.”

The biggest story question

Is Cruz going to want anything to do with the Lioness program moving forward? It does feel like a fair question at this point, given that she lost so much with the mission regarding Aaliyah’s father. This is why Nur’s future is such a mystery and honestly, the show may be better off not revealing anything as of yet — of course, in the event she returns. Otherwise, of course we’ll be bummed out.

What do you think about Special Ops: Lioness being renewed for a season 2 over at Paramount+?

Do you take anything from the title change? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are so many other discussions on the way here.

