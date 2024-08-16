House of the Dragon season 3 premiere date: When in 2026?

At this point, it does feel abundantly clear that House of the Dragon season 3 is going to be a season that requires us to wait a good while. However, the following question remains: How long? We know it is 2026, but is it going to be an incredibly-long time heading into that year?

Well, it is going to be a long time before the folks at HBO finalize just about anything here, but it does feel like we can make at least a few predictions already.

Where do we start? Well, that’s rather simple: By noting that with production not kicking off with the cast until the start of 2025, early 2026 is probably off the table insofar as a start date goes. The same may gone for March or even April.

Honestly, we tend to think that HBO is going to be looking to deliver a return for the show at around the same time of year as what we got in season 2. Spring / summer is a window that has worked really well for the extended Game of Thrones franchise over the years, so why would we think that things would be any different at this point? Given that the network also has A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms on the air coming up next year, they probably feel less pressure to rush things along than they would otherwise.

One of the things we have wondered personally is if the network will try to film season 3 and season 4 close to back-to-back, given that the idea is that season 4 will be the final one. However, this season has not been officially ordered as of yet.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

